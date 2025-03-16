Assam Police Constable Exam Postponed to April 6

The writtern examinations of Assam Police Constable (AB & UB) posts has been rescheduled. Initially set for March 23, the exam will now be held on April 6.

Advertisment

Eligible candidates can download their admit cards online starting from April 1.

The decision comes amid allegations of discrepancies in the results, raised by some candidates. Reportedly, a section of aggrieved candidates had staged a protest in front of the DGP’s office, demanding clarification. The issue of ‘cut-off marks’ also sparked reactions among aspirants.

To download the Assam Police Constable admit card, candidates must use their application number, name, and date of birth. SLPRB stated that candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card along with a government-issued photo ID, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license, or Voter ID, to appear for the written examination.