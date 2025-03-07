Assam Police Seize Major Ganja Consignment After High-Speed Chase

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police recovered a massive consignment of ganja worth Rs 46.4 lakh in Biswanath district on Thursday night.

Acting on a tip-off, Biswanath Police intercepted a vehicle at Lehugaon Bypass under Biswanath Chariali Police Station after a high-speed chase.

During the operation, the police seized 92.8 kg of cannabis from the vehicle and arrested two individuals in connection with the case.

Taking to X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Drugs worth ₹46.4 lakh recovered by @BiswanathPol. In a source-based operation at Lehugaon Bypass under Biswanath Chariali Police Station, a vehicle was intercepted following a hot pursuit, leading to the recovery of: 92.8 kg of Cannabis. Two individuals have been arrested in this connection Great work."

The successful operation is part of Assam Police’s ongoing efforts to curb drug-related activities in the region.

Further investigation is on to unearth further linkages.

