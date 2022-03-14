Assam: Police Constable Shoots Wife in Dibrugarh

An Assam police constable allegedly shot dead his pregnant wife in Dibrugarh district in Assam on Sunday night.

The incident took place at Chetia’s quarter which is situated at the police campus near the Sadar Police station in Dibrugarh.

According to the family members of Chetia, the incident occurred at around 1:30 am on Sunday.

Reportedly, a family-related dispute had led to the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Jayshree Chetia. She succumbed to her injuries at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh.

The accused police constable Biki Chetia has been arrested by the Dibrugarh Police.

Police is currently interrogating accused Chetia.

Reportedly, the couple got married four years back.

Also Read: Barack Obama Tests COVID-19 Positive, PM Modi Wishes Quick Recovery