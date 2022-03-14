Barack Obama Tests COVID-19 Positive, PM Modi Wishes Quick Recovery

Obama, plus fellow former presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton -- and the former first ladies -- appeared together in a one-minute video released last March, endorsing the US vaccination campaign and sharing what they missed about pre-pandemic life.

"This vaccine means hope," Obama said in the video. "It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease."

Also Read: Man Arrested For Threatening To Assassinate Mizoram CM

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the former US President a quick recovery from COVID-19.

"My best wishes @BarackObama for your quick recovery from COVID-19, and for your family's good health and wellbeing," PM Modi tweeted.