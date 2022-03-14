Barack Obama Tests COVID-19 Positive, PM Modi Wishes Quick Recovery

Former US President Barack Obama has tested positive for a mild case of COVID-19, he informed on Sunday.
Taking to Twitter, Obama wrote, “I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down."
Obama, plus fellow former presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton -- and the former first ladies -- appeared together in a one-minute video released last March, endorsing the US vaccination campaign and sharing what they missed about pre-pandemic life.
"This vaccine means hope," Obama said in the video. "It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease."
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the former US President a quick recovery from COVID-19.
"My best wishes @BarackObama for your quick recovery from COVID-19, and for your family's good health and wellbeing," PM Modi tweeted.
In August last year, Obama scaled back his 60th birthday celebrations due to the massive spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
US daily case counts have fallen off sharply, according to the (CDC), with an average of around 35,000 cases per day in mid-March compared to a peak of an average of 810,000 cases per day in mid-January.
