Drugs Worth Over Rs 54 Crore Seized In Mizoram

In a major haul, troopers of Assam Rifles and the Excise & Narcotics Department of Champhai, Mizoram, seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth over Rs 54.79 crore in two separate operations.
In an official statement, the Assam Rifles, under Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), informed that the recovery was made on Wednesday (July 26). The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department based on specific information.
The troopers seized 94,940 meth tablets in the Mualkawi area and in another operation, 87,720 meth tablets were recovered in the Khuangleng area.
The entire consignment of Meth tablets is said to be worth Rs 54,79,80,000. It was later handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for further legal proceedings.