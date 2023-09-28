Assam: Police Crackdown on Gambling Leads to Apprehension of Three Gamblers

In a recent crackdown on illegal gambling activities, the police conducted a successful raid at Lanka in Assam’s Hojai district, resulting in the apprehension of three individuals involved in the illicit operation on Thursday.
According to sources, the apprehended gamblers have been identified as Syedullah, Nehar Ali, and Moizul Islam. During the raid, law enforcement seized three mobile phones and a collection of gambling cards from the trio.
This operation reflects the authorities' commitment to curbing illegal gambling and maintaining law and order in the area. Legal actions will be taken against the arrested individuals as part of ongoing efforts to combat such activities in the region.
Earlier on August 20, the Jorhat police busted a major gambling racket at a hotel in the outskirts of the city.
According to initial input received, a team of Jorhat police launched a drive against at room no. 205 of hotel ‘Indira Lodge’ and arrested 10 persons in connection to the case.
In addition, the police recovered incriminating materials including cards (Tash Patti), ten mobile phones, and Rs 15,600 in cash from their possession.