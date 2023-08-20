Jorhat Police Busts Gambling Racket Inside Hotel, 10 Arrested

Acting on a tip-off, the Jorhat police busted a major gambling racket at a hotel in the outskirts of the city on Saturday night.
According to initial input received, a team of Jorhat police launched a drive against at room no. 205 of hotel ‘Indira Lodge’ and arrested 10 persons in connection to the case.
In addition, the police recovered incriminating materials including cards (Tash Patti), ten mobile phones, and Rs 15,600 in cash from their possession.
Meanwhile, Jorhat police has initiated legal action against the hotel authorities.