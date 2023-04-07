Assam Police Cracks Pranjal Moran’s ‘Disappearance’ Case, Recovers Body in Ledo

In a major breakthrough, Assam police have finally located the body of Pranjal Moran, who is believed to have been brutally murdered by notorious coal thieves from the Tirap Colliery in Ledo earlier this year.

The development came amidst arrest of another three persons in connection to the case by the state police on Thursday night.

The arrested three persons were identified as Gopinath Gogoi, Sanjay Mura and Krishna Tasa.

On Friday, Margherita police in Assam launched a search operation based on the confessions of three people and recovered the body in Ledo.

The three defendants also revealed that they have buried the body under the rubble of the mine with salt.

Informing about the development, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh took to his official Twitter handle saying, "Assam police has kept its promise to Smt Urvashi Moran. The mortal remains of Late Pranjal Moran have been recovered by team led by IGP Jitmal Doley. We remain committed to further lawful action."