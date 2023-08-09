GP Singh To Hold Crucial Meet With SPs In Tinsukia Ahead Of I-Day

Meanwhile, between August 9 and August 15, there are several other things planned. CM Sarma urged the people of every village in the state to gather around the signboards and take Panchaprana Sankalp or the five fundamentals of Amrit Kaal, that is, the goal of developing India, elimination of any trace of the colonial mindset, honour and pride in our roots, development of unity, and a sense of duty among citizens.