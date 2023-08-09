GP Singh To Hold Crucial Meet With SPs In Tinsukia Ahead Of I-Day

Assam director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh is scheduled to hold an important meeting in the Tinsukia district of the state on Wednesday.
As per initial reports, the Assam Police DGP will be chairing the meeting with the superintendents of police (SPs) of five districts of Upper Assam.
According to the information received, discussions will take place on the law and order situation along with militant activities in the respective regions.
Meanwhile, the important meeting comes just ahead of the Independece Day celebrations across the state and the nation on August 15.
It may be noted that as preparations ahead of the Independence Day celebrations pick up pace, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 6 addressed a press conference announcing the adoption of a special agenda in the week leading up to August 15.
Addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati today, the Assam CM announced elaborate plans ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
CM Sarma said that on August 8, signboards and placards will be put up at every gaon panchayat in the state. He said, “Special signs will be installed in all gram panchayats on August 8. These signboards will carry the names of freedom fighters, martyred army jawans and martyred Assam Police personnel. This step will be in line with what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has planned.”
“If the particular village does not have anyone who was killed on the line of duty or any freedom fighters, then the names of those who took part in the freedom struggle will be put up on the signboards,” added the Assam CM.
Meanwhile, between August 9 and August 15, there are several other things planned. CM Sarma urged the people of every village in the state to gather around the signboards and take Panchaprana Sankalp or the five fundamentals of Amrit Kaal, that is, the goal of developing India, elimination of any trace of the colonial mindset, honour and pride in our roots, development of unity, and a sense of duty among citizens.