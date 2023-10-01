Assam Police Day 2023: Know The History And Significance of This Day

Every year, October 1 is observed as Assam Police Day. It is a day which is observed to mark the day when the first Indian Imperial Police Officer KR Choudhury assumed the charge of the head of Assam police in 1951.
The ceremonies of Assam Police Day are attended by all senior police personnel, retired police officers, and top state government officials every year.
The 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati, observed Assam Police Day 2023 this year in a suitable manner, with Tapan Deka, Director, Intelligence Bureau, present as the chief guest.
A ceremonial parade was organised with participation of 12 numbers of platoons including the Women Commando, Mounted Police and Assam Police Brass Band platoons.
Assam Director General of Police GP Singh speaking on the occasion paid homage to those more than 900 Police Personnel who had laid down their lives in the line of their duties.
The DGP in welcoming the senior most police officer of the country IB Director Tapan Deka mentioned immense contributions of him in curbing militancy in the Northeast.
DGP Singh expressed his thankfulness to the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma for the support and guidance to the Assam Police and asked all the police personnel to work for the people with more dedication and sincerity.
Addressing the gathering, IB Director Tapan Deka recollected his close relation with Assam Police in his stint of three decades with IB and spoke that he never failed to mention about the role of Assam police in handling various issues including militancy and volatile law and order situations in various national and international forums.
Deka also complimented entire Assam police for all round achievements in various fields and spoke about the recent infrastructural developments and recruitment rallies to fill up more than 15 thousand posts of Assam police.
Meanwhile, Nitul Gogoi, IGP (Admin) administered the oath to all the Police personnel present on the occasion.