Assam Police Declares IYC National President Srinivas BV ‘Absconding’

In a notice dated April 23, Moitrayee Deka, additional deputy commissioner of police (East Guwahati) asked Srinivas BV to appear for questioning on May 2 (Tuesday) at 11:00 am. The notice also asked him to not make any threat, inducement or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case.

“It is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation. Hence, you are directed to appear before me at 11:00AM on 02/05/2023 (Tuesday) at Dispur police station, Guwahati police commissionerate, Kamrup (metro),” the notice issued by ADCP Maitreyi Deka read.