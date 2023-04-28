Assam Police Declares IYC National President Srinivas BV ‘Absconding’

The Assam Police has reportedly declared Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata as ‘absconding’. The IYC national president was asked to appear at the Dispur Police Station on May 2 for questioning in connection with the harassment case filed by former woman president of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, Angkita Dutta.
In a notice dated April 23, Moitrayee Deka, additional deputy commissioner of police (East Guwahati) asked Srinivas BV to appear for questioning on May 2 (Tuesday) at 11:00 am. The notice also asked him to not make any threat, inducement or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case.
“It is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation. Hence, you are directed to appear before me at 11:00AM on 02/05/2023 (Tuesday) at Dispur police station, Guwahati police commissionerate, Kamrup (metro),” the notice issued by ADCP Maitreyi Deka read.
Meanwhile, earlier today, the Karnataka Sessions Court denied the bail plea of Srinivas BV in relation to the case. Srinivas BV moved the Karnataka court after the Gauhati High Court refused to grant any interim relief to him in his plea moved before it seeking to quash an FIR filed against him by Angkita Dutta, accusing him of outraging her modesty and harassing her. Srinivas had sought bail in connection with the case, but the court rejected his application after hearing arguments from the special public prosecutor Makhan Phukan.