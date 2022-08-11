Assam Police Decodes Vital Plans of Terror Outfits Al-Qaeda, ABT

The Assam Police have accessed vital information and decoded the activities and plans of Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Bangladesh-based Islamic terrorist organization Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) after busting five modules of ABT in the state.

According to the police, AQIS/ABT had planned big for Assam and other parts of the North Eastern region and the Assam Police have decoded their plans.

The AQIS/ABT members were using special modern mobile apps for communication, according to the police. The communication mode is highly sophisticated. Some apps have been installed. Some people have come from Bangladesh, they installed the app and they talked and then they discontinued the app.

Assam police have so far arrested at least 31 persons including a Bangladeshi national and busted five modules of AQIS/ABT in the state since March this year.

On August 7, the police arrested a woman identified as Jahura Khatun in Dhubri district for her alleged links with Bangladeshi terror outfit ABT. According to police, her husband, namely Abu Tallah, is also wanted for his alleged connection with the terror outfit.

Khatun had been allegedly trying to protect people who are associated with Ansarul Islam, police said. Moreover, two mobile phones were seized from her possession, one of which was burnt.