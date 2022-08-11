Jagdeep Dhankhar to take oath as 14th Vice President of India today

Former West Bengal Governor and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar will take oath as the 14th Vice President of India on Thursday.

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the Oath of Office to Jagdeep Dhankhar at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 11:45 am.

Dhankhar was elected as the Vice President on August 6. He defeated the Opposition's Margaret Alva and emerged victorious.

On August 7, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey jointly signed the 'Certification of the Election of Jagdeep Dhankar as the next Vice President of India'.

The BJP-led NDA candidate won the election comfortably with 528 votes against Alva's 182. Dhankhar secured 74.36 per cent. He has the highest winning margin in the last six vice presidential elections held since 1997.

The Trinamool Congress, which has a total of 36 MPs, including 23 in Lok Sabha, had abstained from the election. However, two of its MPs had cast their ballots. As many as 55 MPs did not vote in the vice presidential election.