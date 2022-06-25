Assam Police Destroy Drugs Worth Over Rs 2 Crores in Biswanath

Assam Police on Saturday destroyed huge quantity of drugs worth over Rs 2 crores in Biswanath district.

The drugs were seized by police in recently from different locations across the district.

According to the Biswanath district police, 56.70 kgs of ganja, 500 grams of heroin, cough syrup bottles, and tablets were destroyed in presence of senior police and district administration officials.

Navin Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Biswanath Police said that the seized drugs have been destroyed following the direction of the court and drugs disposal committee order.

Earlier on June 11, Assam police seized 1480 kilograms of Ganja from a goods carrier and apprehended its driver. In April, Police seized drugs worth around Rs 3 crore and apprehended three persons in Assam's Morigaon district. In February this year, Kokrajhar Police organised a special program to destroy the seized drugs and psychotropic substances weighing 1477 kg Ganja and 1.28 Kg heroin along with 33 tablet packets.