Assam Police Details Course Of Action If Anti-CAA Protests Take Shape

In view of likely law and order violations across the state, the Assam director general of police on Monday issued strict regulations that will come into force in case of protests against the implementation of CAA.

This comes after the opposition parties in Assam have rallied support for severe anti-CAA protests across the state in the wake of Centre notifying rules for Citizenship (Amendment) Act implementation today.

Accordingly, the Assam Police has highlighted how things are likely to pan out in different scenarios over the coming days and the action that will be taken.