Assam Police Detain 24 Individuals for Alleged Terrorism Support Amid Crackdown

In a firm reaffirmation of the stance that "terrorism must be eradicated," Assam Police have ramped up their operations to curb anti-national activities. The recent incident in Pahalgam, followed by anti-national remarks made on various platforms, has prompted a statewide crackdown.

Over the past 19 hours, Assam Police have arrested 24 individuals for their alleged involvement in activities deemed detrimental to national integrity. The state police have emphasized that this operation will continue relentlessly, sending a clear message that any form of support for terrorism will not be tolerated.

The arrested individuals include:

Narmel Haque – Arrested by Goalpara Police Sheikh Saroj – Arrested by Tamulpur Police Firajul Islam – Arrested by Dhubri Police Kamal Uddin – Arrested by Sribhumi Police Samsul Haque – Arrested by Kamrup Police

Police sources have confirmed that the operation is part of a broader initiative to identify and take action against individuals involved in activities that undermine the integrity of the nation. Despite the country's democratic values, authorities noted that a small section of the population still sympathizes with terrorism, which is unacceptable.

List of Individuals Arrested for Alleged Support to Pakistan (As of May 27):

Jabir Hussain – Hailakandi A.K. Baharuddin – Silchar Javed Majumdar – Silchar Mazahar Mia alias Mujihirul Islam – Morigaon Aminul Islam – Nagaon Chahil Ali – Sivasagar Jarif Ali alias Sharif Singh – Barpeta Anil Baniya – Bishwanath Mustak Ahmed alias Sahel – Sribhumi Bakhtar Hussain Borbhuyan – Cachar Imran Hussain Borbhuyan – Cachar Bimal Mahato – Udalguri Dimple Barua – Guwahati Maksidul Alam – Hojai Suman Majumdar – Hailakandi Majud Azahar – Nagaon Tahib Ali – Tamulpur

Further investigations are ongoing to determine the full scope of the activities and any possible connections to larger networks.

