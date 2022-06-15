Assam Police Detain Congress Leaders for Protesting Against ED’s Summon to Rahul Gandhi

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leaders including President Bhupen Borah have been detained by police following a protest at Rajiv Bhawan against the summon issued by Enforcement Directorate to party leader Rahul Gandhi. Today is the third day that the Congress leader has been questioned by the probe agency.

The Congress leaders also staged protest on Monday against the ED summon to Rahul Gandhi after which they were detained.

The supporters were marching from Rajiv Bhawan to the ED office in Chandmari when the police detained them at Bhangagarh.

Police had been deployed outside Rajiv Bhawan and barricades had been erected to stop the rally. When the protesters tried to breach the barricades, the police arrested them. They were later released.

On Wednesday too, they carried a protest march after which they were detained by police. Borah alleged that Rahul is being quizzed to downplay the Nupur Sharma backlash. “In the same allegation brought by ED, Rahul Gandhi got a clean chit way back in 2015. Since the Nupur Sharma case has tarnished the image of the Prime Minister globally, the ED is being used to divert attention,” Borah told media persons.

Several Congress legislators, even those who were planning dissidence, joined the protest march, expressing solidarity with Rahul Gandhi. Deputy CLP leader Rakibul Hussain, MLA Nurul Hooda and MP Abdul Khaleque among several other leaders joined the protest along with other wings of the party.

