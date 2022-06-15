Paavo Nurmi Games: Neeraj Chopra Sets New Record with 89.30m Javelin Throw

A new national record has been set by India’s ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as he threw 89.30 metres at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland.

Chopra’s earlier national record was 88.07 m which he had set in Patiala in March last year. Neeraj Chopra won the Tokyo Olympics gold with a throw of 87.58m on August 7, 2021.

He is India’s first ever Olympic gold medalist in athletics and only the second individual gold medalist at Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal with his throw at the event. This was Neeraj's first competitive outing since winning the historic gold medal at the Tokyo Games. Finland's Oliver Helander won the gold medal at the event with a throw of 89.83 metres.

The 24-year-old Chopra's first competitive event after just over 10 months was nothing short of extraordinary as he nearly touched the coveted 90m mark, considered the gold standard in the world of javelin throw.

He opened with an impressive 86.92m before sending the spear to 89.30m. His next three attempts were fouls while he came up with 85.85m in his sixth and final throw.