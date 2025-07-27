Assam Police Detain Six; One Identified as Bangladeshi

Six individuals were detained by police in Assam’s Biswanath on Saturday on suspicion of illegal entry. Among them, one has been identified as a Bangladeshi national, according to Biswanath Police.

During the investigation, police confirmed that 27-year-old Majidur Sheikh, one of the detainees from Bam Gaon area, hails from Kurigram district in Bangladesh. Authorities are now initiating procedures to deport him back to Bangladesh.

The other five detainees — Tahijul Paramanik, Shariful Paramanik, Md. Safaruddin, Asma Khatun, and Abida Khatun — are currently in police custody for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, local residents of Bam Gaon claimed that during the police operation, two individuals managed to flee the scene. Efforts are reportedly underway to trace their whereabouts.