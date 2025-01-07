Assam Police Dismantles Major Human Trafficking Ring, 7 Arrested

Assam police have arrested seven individuals involved in a notorious human trafficking operation, including the mastermind behind the ring, Rijumoni Tai, also known as Madam. The crackdown took place in Tinsukia’s Guijan, marking a significant success in the battle against trafficking.

Two minor girls were rescued from the clutches of the criminal network from Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar and Naharlagun. The operation spanned multiple regions, including Duliajan, Majuli, Banderdewa, and Tinsukia, with police swiftly detaining the suspects and moving them to jail.

The network, orchestrated by Madam, had trafficked the girls for a staggering two lakh rupees, underscoring the horrific scale of human exploitation in the region.

As investigations continue, police have vowed to bring the remaining culprits to justice and prevent further exploitation of vulnerable individuals.