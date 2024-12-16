RPF Foils Human Trafficking Attempt in Guwahati, 2 Minors Rescued

At Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) successfully rescued two minors suspected to be victims of human trafficking.

One of the boys hails from Karbi Anglong, while the other is from Udalguri. The two minors were brought to the station by a human trafficking ring, but their escape plan was thwarted after RPF officers conducted a search at the station.

Seeing the RPF operation, the traffickers fled the scene, leaving the two boys behind. The RPF immediately handed over the rescued minors to the Railway Child Line for further care and support.

This incident highlights the continuing threat of human trafficking in the region and the critical role of vigilant law enforcement in combating such crimes.