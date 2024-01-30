Assam Police Dismisses Claims of Alleged ULFA-I Member's Past Affiliation

In response to rumours concerning one Mukut Asom alias Manas Borgohain, who is in the custody of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), the Assam police declared on Tuesday that the individual was never a part of the state police force.
This comes after the aforementioned individual (IG- 8371963421) in a video earlier claimed that he was recruited as Sub-Inspector of the Special Branch in the Assam police in the year 2021.
In the video, Mukut Asom said that he was assigned a special duty including eavesdropping on the outlawed group. He joined the ULFA-I in November 2023. But, later he was detained by the outlawed faction for spying against them.
Meanwhile, refuting the claims, the police today stated that the recruitment list shown by some media portals actually refers to Manashjyoti Burhagohain (not Borgohain) who is presently posted as a PSI in Karimganj and was recruited in 2021.
The police also shared his photograph with date and Global Positioning System (GPS) stamp.
Meanwhile, in another video, Mukut Asom alias Manas Borgohain said, “I'm not lying. I am a sub-inspector in the Assam Police Department's special branch. I am not lying, and I will repeat it 1000 times. When I was originally recruited, I notified my father. I also asked my father for money to buy a steam iron and a police outfit. To oppose ULFA-I, I received special training for an undercover spy assignment. I, along with my fellow friends, had been lured and used by the Assam government for their own interests.”