Assam Police Divas: DGP Addresses I-Day Bomb Scare, Absconding Scamster

The Assam DGP today said that everyone arrested since the I-Day bomb scare have confessed. He said the case is based on technical evidences meaning conviction is certain. "I don’t have the data currently with me, however, all suspects we arrested, have confessed. We have technical evidence based on which they were arrested. All I want to say is that we have to come together as a society to help preserve the peace that is prevailing in Assam."