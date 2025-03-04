Assam Police Driver PST/PET Results Declared | Check Here

The State-Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, has announced the results of the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the recruitment of Driver Constable and Messenger Constable. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website—slprbassam.in.

Admit cards for successful candidates qualifying for the Driving Test will be available for download from 6 PM today on the SLPRB website. The shortlisted candidates will be eligible to appear in the Driving Test (Skill Test) for Driver posts, scheduled to commence on March 10, 2025. The test will be conducted at the 1st Assam Commando Battalion in Mandakata, North Guwahati.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 654 Driver posts, 3 posts of Constable (Driver), 9 posts of Constable (Dispatch Rider), 2 posts of Constable (Handymen), and 14 posts of Constable (Messenger). within Assam Police.

Steps to Check the Results:

1. Visit the official website—slprbassam.in.

2. Navigate to the results section and click on the link for the Assam Police Driver Result 2025.

3. Enter your login credentials, including roll number and date of birth.

4. The results will be displayed in PDF format for verification.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for further updates regarding the recruitment process.