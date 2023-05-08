Assam Police Results For Grade 4, Constable, SI & Other Posts Today | Check Here

The final results for various posts in Assam Police service will be declared by the state level police recruitment board (SLPRB) on Monday. The results are expected to be declared at around 11 am.
According to the information received, the results will ensure filling up of a total of 5,730 vacancies in several posts. Candidates will be able to check the results on the official website slprbassam.in.
The results will be announced for the Assam Police Test Proficiency Test (TPT) for Grade 4 posts conducted from March 20 onward, the PST/PET conducted from April 25 to 27 for posts including Platoon Commander, Assistant Jailor and various Sub Inspectors for Assam Commando Battalions and physical tests conducted on February 13 for Forester Grade-I, Forest Guard, AFPF Constable, Driver Constable and Driver posts.
If you had appeared for the tests and want to check out the results, here’s how you can do so:
Step 1: Visit the official website slprbassam.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Result Portal.
Step 3: Click on the result link for relevant post.
Step 4: Put in your login details and submit.
Step 5: The Assam Police result will appear on screen.
Step 6: Download and check.