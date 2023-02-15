Assam Police To Extradite Brother Of APSC Scam Accused Rakesh Paul

Assam Police is preparing to bring back Rajeev Paul, the brother of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam accused Rakesh Paul. Rajeev Paul is thought to be in hiding in Nepal.

Since the massive APSC scam that rocked Assam, Rajeev Paul has been in hiding and evading the police custody. Amidst all that, several reports claimed that he was in neighbouring country Nepal.

After the massive recruitment scam came to the fore, Rakesh Paul, who was the main accused, had been sent to jail. On the other hand, his brother Rajeev Paul reportedly managed to transfer money to Nepal through Hawala transactions and later on escaped there, where he now leads a lavish life.

In the meantime, Rakesh Paul has been languishing in jail for the last five years after having his bail plea rejected several times over the years. Now, the Assam Police has now launched the process to extradite him from Nepal and bring him back to Assam for questioning.

As per reports, talks were held with the Nepal government through the Union home ministry in this regard. It has also come to the fore that as of now, Rajeev Paul is unwell and is surviving on medicines that cost him Rs 2-3 lakhs on a daily basis.