Assam Police Foil Cattle Smuggling Bid at Jorabat

At least 28 cattle heads were rescued by Assam police from a 12-wheeler truck at Jorabat junction under Basistha PS in East Guwahati Police District (EGPD).

According to reports, the accused were trying to smuggle the cattle heads into Byrnihat, which were brought from Bezera, Kamrup. One person identified as Md Rajmul Ali, a local of the Sipajhar region, was arrested in connection to this.

"An EGPD team from Jorabat OP of Basistha PS intercepted a 12-wheeler truck (AS01 JC 4322) at Jorabat junction tonight, when it was trying to smuggle 28 cattle into Byrnihat, brought from Bezera, Kamrup. One Md Rajmul Ali of Sipajhar was arrested. Legal action has been initiated," a tweet from Guwahati Police read.

Earlier this month, Assam Police foiled another smuggling attempt andd extricated 34 cattle heads from a bus in Nagaon district.

Police set up a Naka checkpoint after receiving information that animals were being trafficked in Kaliabor area. 34 cattle heads were discovered by police after stopping a car in the Missa neighbourhood, close to Kaliabor. The driver and others fled the scene, nevertheless, when they saw the police team arrive.