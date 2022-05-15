Aussie Cricket Legend Andrew Symonds Killed In Road Mishap

Australian cricketing legend Andrew Symonds has tragically died in a car accident that took place on Hervey Range Road near the Alice River Bridge in Queensland, Australia when his car left the road and overturned. He was just 46.

According to reports, the incident happened late Saturday night. Symonds is the third Australian cricket legend to suddenly pass away this year following the tragic deaths of Shane Warne and Rod Marsh in March.

Meanwhile, tweets are pouring in expressing shock over Symond’s untimely death.

“Horrendous news to wake up to," Australian cricket coach and former cricketer Jason Neil Gillespie tweeted.

"Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate,” he added.

Former teammate and Fox Cricket colleague Adam Gilchrist wrote, "This really hurts."

According to Queensland police, the Aussie all-rounder was in a single-car crash about 50kms outside Townsville on Saturday night.

Paramedics arrived at the scene soon after but could not revive the cricketer. Symonds was the only person in the car.

In a career spanning decades, Symonds played 26 Tests for Australia and was an integral part of Australia's white-ball sides that dominated the world between 1999 and 2007.

It may be noted that both Warne and Symonds were valued members of Fox Cricket's commentary team.

