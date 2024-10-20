Assam: Suspected Cattle Thief Apprehended, Car Torched

Tension gripped Teteliguri Village in Mayong, Morigaon district, after locals apprehended a man, Zahoor Ali, on suspicion of cattle theft.
The suspect was severely beaten by the agitated crowd and held under house arrest. In a further escalation, the locals set a vehicle, bearing registration number AS 01 RC 7551, on fire.
Mayong police later arrived at the scene and took Zahoor Ali into custody. Despite the police intervention, the situation remains tense, according to local sources. Further updates are awaited.