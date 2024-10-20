Morigaon

Assam: Suspected Cattle Thief Apprehended, Car Torched

Mayong police later arrived at the scene and took Zahoor Ali into custody
Pratidin Time
Updated on

Tension gripped Teteliguri Village in Mayong, Morigaon district, after locals apprehended a man, Zahoor Ali, on suspicion of cattle theft.

The suspect was severely beaten by the agitated crowd and held under house arrest. In a further escalation, the locals set a vehicle, bearing registration number AS 01 RC 7551, on fire.

Mayong police later arrived at the scene and took Zahoor Ali into custody. Despite the police intervention, the situation remains tense, according to local sources. Further updates are awaited.

