Assam Police Foils Rhino Horn Smuggling Bid, 2 Held

Assam police have arrested two persons from Karbi Anglong for their involvement in rhino horn smuggling.

Both the accused, a father-son duo, were nabbed from Kat Ingti village under Rongmongwe police station area of the district, Karbi Anglong SP Nahid Karishma informed.

Along with the rhino horn, some incriminating documents were also seized from their possession.

As per reports, the duo had brought the rhino horn to Dokmoka area and gave it to another person for selling it.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and the hunt to nab others involved is on.

Last year, a total of 2479 rhino horns were burnt down on World Rhino Dayu at Bokakhat at a historic event in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The initiative to burn the rhino horns was taken to send a strong message and bust the myth that rhino horns are storehouse of medicinal properties.

CM Sarma said that the government won't do any business with the parts of animals, adding that if a rhino dies then its horns will be destroyed. "Rhino poaching has been decreased and I thanked the Forest officers and staffs. The rhino horns will be burnt every year,"

