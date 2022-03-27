Andhra: 7 Dead, 45 Injured In Major Bus Accident

In a major mishap, as many as seven people were killed and around 45 people were injured in a bus accident that took place in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor on Saturday night.

According to the Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP), the driver's negligence is believed to be the cause of the accident.

"The accident happened as the bus fell off the cliff due to driver's negligence in Bakrapeta, 25 kms away from Tirupati," he said.

Meanwhile, the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

As per reports, the incident happened when the bus carrying a wedding party of 52 people was on its way from Dharmavaram in Anantapur district to a village near Nagari in Chittoor.

While enroute, the bus fell into the Aduputappi valley.

