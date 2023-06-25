Assam: Police Nab Fake Note Supplier In Lakhimpur

In a significant breakthrough, the Jorabat Police in Assam on Sunday apprehended a key suspect involved in the production and distribution of counterfeit currency notes.
Sources indicate that following the detention of a smuggler on June 17, who was found in possession of a substantial amount of fake notes, an operation led by police officer Kapil Pathak successfully led to the apprehension of Ziabur Rahman in Lakhimpur.
The Jorabat police are currently conducting intensive interrogations with Ziabur Rahman to extract further information regarding illicit activities.
This crucial development marks a significant step towards curbing the circulation of counterfeit currency and maintaining the integrity of the financial system.
Earlier on June 17, one person was arrested with fake Indian currency notes in Assam’s Jorabat.
As per information, Rs 24, 50,000 counterfeit currency notes were seized from the possession of the arrested individual named Jiyawur Rahman. Several bundles of 500 denominations notes were seized.
Reportedly, Rahman fell into a police trap after he arrived at Jorabat from Lakhimpur district’s Laluk area to receive money in return of the fake notes.