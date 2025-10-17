Assam Police Identify 19 Accused in Baksa Violence; 3 Arrested So Far

The Assam Police have identified 19 individuals allegedly involved in the recent Baksa violence. A detailed list of suspects has been released, and as of Thursday, three of them have been apprehended.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ahela Miya, Romiz Ali, and Kader Ali. The remaining 16 accused are still at large, including:

Nurul Alam, Mohidul Islam (ABMSU), Mustafa Ahmed (ABMSU),

Son of Sibjon Ali, Shahidul, Ashiq,

Hamid Ali, Abdul Ali, Rupam Ali,

Suleman Ali, Harekrishna Pathak, Champak Nath,

Kulen Deka, Bikash Roy, and Bidu Chhetri.

Police continue to conduct search operations across the district to apprehend the remaining suspects. Local residents have stated that none of the perpetrators are from Baksa, alleging that some youths from other areas were involved in the incident.

Tensions remain high across the district following the incident, with reports indicating that around 35 people were injured in the clashes on October 15. Authorities have strengthened security, including multi-tiered barricades at district jail entry points, to prevent further escalation.