Assam Police Jawan Killed In Hit-and-Run Accident In Silchar

An Assam police jawan was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident that took place at Silchar under Assam’s Cachar district on Wednesday night.

The deceased, identified as Kartik Nath (28), was a jawan of Assam Police Task Force (APTF). He was posted along the Assam-Mizoram border BoP.

Sources said that Das was on his way home from his camp on the ill-fated night when he was hit by a speeding auto-rickshaw, injuring him grievously.

He was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The auto-rickshaw however managed to flee the spot before being caught.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a search operation to trace the autorickshaw involved in the accident.

Yesterday night, a car met with an accident at Chandmari in Guwahati on Wednesday.

As per initial reports, the incident took place at Rudranagar Housing Colony in Guwahati’s Chandmari area.

Onlookers mentioned that the driver of the car lost control causing the accident. People mentioned that they suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol which led to the accident.

According to information received, the driver of the car and another passenger sustained injuries in the incident.

In another incident, another major road mishap on Holi grabbed headlines on Wednesday. The accident took place as two vehicles collided head on in Assam’s capital Guwahati.

As per initial reports, the accident took place on the Ganeshguri flyover. Onlookers mentioned that a Toyota Fortuner collided head on with a Hyundai i10 car on the flyover.

However, it is unclear as to how the two vehicles met with a head-on collision as the flyover has clearly demarcated dividers. It is thought that one of the vehicles was travelling on the wrong side of the road.

Meanwhile, there are no reports of casualties in the major accident, so far. It is unclear how many people were inside the two vehicles at the time of the accident.