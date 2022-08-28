Assam Police Jawan Shoots Self in Abhayapuri

In a tragic incident, a jawan of the Assam Police committed suicide by shooting himself.

The incident has occured at Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district of Assam .

The deceased identified as Chittaranjan Choudhury (57) was a jawan of the 8th Assam Police Battalion.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 am on Sunday.

According to reports, Choudhury was suffering from a serious ailment and was undergoing treatment for the same since a long time.

The jawan shot himself in his chest with his carbine.

The entire has been grief-stricken after the death of the jawan.