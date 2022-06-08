Assam Police Launch Special Cells for Women Across 10 Districts

The Assam Police on Wednesday launched the ‘Special Cells for Women and Community Approach” across 10 districts in the state.

The cell was launched by Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta for police stations in Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Kamrup (Rural), Karbi Anglong, Cachar, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) which signed an MoU with the Assam Government represented by the Assam Police, Home Department and Department of Social Welfare will be manning these Special Cells through Social Workers, Counsellors and State Coordinators.

The Special Cells will create space for violated women to receive emotional and social support through quality psychological, social and legal services from professional full-time social workers, within the criminal justice system (CJS) framework.

The needs and concerns of the survivors of violence are addressed within a facilitative environment as these Special Cells will operate from Sadar Police Stations in the said districts

The TISS also collaborated with US Agency for International Development's MOMENTUM Country and Global Leadership: India-Yash led by Jhpiego and Child in Need Institute (CINI) to operate these special cells for two years.

DGP Mahanta said that state police is determined to fight the Crimes against Women and Children and are effectively combating gender-based violence.

He also stressed the need for a multidisciplinary approach to tackle this menace, "police, NGOs, Social Welfare Department and Home Department and other stakeholders need to work together to address the issue," he said.