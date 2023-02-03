Woman Held with Cash Worth Rs 1.4 Cr in Poll-Bound Nagaland

A woman carrying a whopping Rs 1.4 crores cash has been arrested at the Inter-State check gate in poll-bound Nagaland’s Khuzama.

Members of the Static Surveillance Team recovered the cash while frisking a Manipur-registered vehicle at the inter-state check gate.

As per norms, the Income Tax Department took charge of the cash, District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Shanavas C said.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner, Nagaland, Shanavas C, IAS, said, "It was the first time that such a huge seizure of cash has happened around the election time. While seizure of liquor, contraband or other items keeps happening every now and then, this is the first time that such huge volume of cash was seized."

Shanavas further informed that the state surveillance team intercepted the woman at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday evening and found piles of cash, stating that as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, any seizure of more than Rs 10 lakhs has to be reported.

Accordingly, the Income Tax team was informed and the amount of the seized cash was found to be Rs 1.4 crores.