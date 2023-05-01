Assam Police Launches Official YouTube Channel

GP Singh said, “The Assam Police already have its popular social media handles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and with the launch of the YouTube channel, the gap will be further narrowed down. The YouTube channel and the various cultural initiatives taken up with the launch of the folk orchestra by the Assam Police will help to foster community relations, and people will be able to understand the functioning of the police force in a better way.”

Harmeet Singh, Spl.DGP (Administration), Hiren Nath, ADGP (SB), Diganta Barah, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati and Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIGP (Admin) were among senior officers and dignitaries who attended the event.