Assam Govt to Offer Voluntary Retirement to Alcoholic Police Officers, Jawans

Although several warnings were given to police officials who performed their duty under the influence of alcohol, the government of Assam has decided to offer voluntary retirement officers and jawans of the police who are habitual drinkers as the warnings went in vain. This was informed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.
Around 300 officer and jawans will be offered retirement under the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) as they had performed their duties under the influence of alcohol that was of no use keeping in view the security of the citizens.
As per the VRS scheme, they will be receiving their pension in addition it would give opportunities for aspirants to apply in the police department as several posts will go vacant following retirement, the CM informed.
CM Sarma said, “There are about 300 officers and jawans of Assam police who are habitual drinkers and consumption of too much alcohol has damaged their bodies. There is a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) and the state government will do it.”
“There is a government rule that they will go to VRS and new recruitment will take place. We had not implemented it in Assam earlier. We are now going to work on this,” he added.