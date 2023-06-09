Assam Police Makes Progress in Crackdown on PFI; Two Members Arrested

In a continued effort to crack down on the activities of the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Assam Police has made significant progress with the recent arrest of two PFI members.
The arrest took place at Gobardhana in Assam’s Salbari in Baksa district on Friday.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Ruhul Amin Ahmed, aged 34, and Tutu Miya, aged 40.
These two PFI workers had been on the run ever since the initiation of the anti-PFI operation, which was launched by the police following an order from the state's chief minister.
According to sources, both of the PFI members are currently under the Gobardhana police custody.
The duo was arrested on the basis of case number 129/22.
Earlier on May 17, one absconding member of the organization was arrested in Nagarbera under Assam’s Kamrup district.
The Officer-in-Charge of Nagarbera Police Station, Mirel Ahmed, carried out a raid and arrested the PFI member, identified as Abdul Rezzak Ali.
It was established that right after the centre imposed a ban on the organization, the member was reportedly on the run. After several months, Abdul was arrested by the police.