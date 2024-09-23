Assam Police Nab Four Bangladeshi Infiltrators at Karimganj

Assam Police apprehended four individuals from Bangladesh at the Indo-Bangladesh border in Karimganj district.
The individuals have been identified as Sohil Hawladar, Shah Alam, Sourab Hawladar, and Md Kawsar.
This action is part of the ongoing efforts by security forces in Assam to monitor and maintain strict vigilance against illegal infiltration across the international border.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the Assam Police for their successful operation, stating, “In yet another successful push back operation of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, @assampolice managed to apprehend and send back to Bangladesh the following individuals through the Karimganj border”.
This incident follows previous cases on September 22, when Assam Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) detained two other illegal infiltrators, identified as Al Mamon and Anowar Hussain, both from Bangladesh.