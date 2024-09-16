Five Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended at Assam-Meghalaya Border

In a major crackdown, five Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in Assam's Mankachar on Monday, sources said.
The individuals were reportedly nabbed during a routine search operation in Mankachar's Mirjumla road along the Assam-Meghalaya border.
Sources said that the apprehended individuals include three women and two men, who were nabbed along with a vehicle bearing registration number AS 17C 3808.
The operation, conducted by the local police, also led to the seizure of a tempo, and its driver has also detained.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Santa Begum, Sabina Afta, Pinki Akhtara, Sofikul Mondal, and Akash Hussain, sources said.
The authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding their presence in the region.