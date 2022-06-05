Two Held With Heroin Worth Over Rs 1 Crore In Mizoram

In a major haul, Mizoram police on Sunday seized over 222 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 1.11 crore from Lunglei district.

Two persons were arrested in connection to the seizure.

The seizure made from the outskirts of Sateek village. The apprehended duo has been identified as as Lalhruaitluanga (25) and Vanlalruata (27).

"In yet another major success in recent times, yesterday night, CID (SB) Ops team seized 222 grams heroin, hidden in 17 soap cases, valued approximately Rs 111 lakhs in the international market, at the outskirt of Sateek village from the illegal possession," Mizoram Police said in a tweet.

"The accused are identified as Lalhruaitluanga (25) s/o Dailova of Lunglei venglai and Vanlalruata (27) s/o Doliana of Electric veng, Lunglei," it added.

The police further said that the officials are working relentlessly to break the supply chain of drugs in Mizoram.

"We continue to work day in and day out to disrupt the supply chain in our relentless #WarOnDrugs. However, demand reduction is also equally essential with the help of other stakeholders and civil society," the tweet further read.