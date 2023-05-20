Assam Police Officials Asked To Take Permission Before Speaking To Media

In an important decision, officials of Assam Police have been asked to refrain from speaking before media without prior permission from the director general of police (DGP).
An official order dated May 17 noted that several police personnel were found speaking to media, both print and electronic, where they knowingly or unknowingly disclosed views on policy related matters.
In that regard, police officials in districts and organizations were told to be careful before speaking to the media and not express views on policing or policy related matters before taking prior permission from the DGP.
The order read, “It is noticed that Police Officers in the Districts and Organizations giving bytes before the Electronic Media and Press without prior permission from the Police Headquarters. Sometimes, it is seen that knowingly or unknowingly the Officers express views on policy related matters publicly.”
“In view of the above, I am directed to issue this advisory to be careful in future while speaking in Public or Press and not to express your views on Policing or Policy related subjects without the approval of the Director General of Police, Assam,” it added.
The advisory was signed by the inspector general of police (Admin), Assam, Guwahati.