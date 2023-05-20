Junmoni Rabha Death: Another Cop Closed To Assam Police HQs

In relation to suspicious death of Kaliabor sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha, another police officer of sub-inspector (UB) rank has been closed to the Assam police headquarters on Saturday.
The sub-inspector (UB) identified as Abhajyoti Rabha of Nagaon DEF has been asked to immediately report at the Assam police headquarters in Ulubari, Guwahati, an order issued by the special director general of police (HQ), Harmeet Singh stated.
In a previous order on Friday, four officials namely Rupjyoti Kalita, Additional SP (Crime), Nagaon, Inspector Manoj Rajbongshi, OC Nagaon, Sadar PS, Inspector Bhaskar Kalita, OC North Lakhimpur PS and Sanjib Bora, IC Naoboisha outpost were closed to Assam Police Headquarters with immediate effect.
Special director general of police (HQ), Harmeet Singh directed the officials to immediately relinquish charge and report at the Assam police headquarters.
Meanwhile, the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has officially stated that after reviewing every angle related to the case and after discussions with the CID Assam and senior police officers of Assam police headquarters has recommended the Assam government to transfer of investigations of all the four cases that been registered in Assam’s Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).