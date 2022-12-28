Assam Police Open Fire at Bangladeshi Miscreants Near Border

A firing incident took place near India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Karimganj on Tuesday night.

According to sources, the firing incident was reported in Nilam Bazar where the Assam police started an ambush, based on information received, to apprehend miscreants who tried to enter the border illegally.

Interacting with media, DSP GD Sarma said, “After receiving the information about miscreants entering the border, we reached the ambush area and challenged them to stop however, didn’t listen to our instructions. As a result we had to open fire at them.”

“As the area was covered with mud, they took advantage of it and fled the scene. Although we missed the chance to nab them, we started to search the area and recovered a sharp weapon, sandals, rope, stolen cattle, and many more. We are still continuing our search,” he said.

“At this point I would like to say that Assam Police will be stringent with cattle smugglers regardless of the nationality they belong,” he added.

It is alleged that those miscreants had several times attempted to steal cattle from the residences near border areas.