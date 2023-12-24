Assam Police Open Fire on 3 Youths Attempting to Join ULFA-I

Three youths sustained grievous bullet injuries after the police allegedly opened fire on them in Assam's Tinsukia district, reports emerged on Sunday.
As per initial reports, the police allegedly fired upon the youths on suspicion of attempting to join the proscribed militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I).
The firing incident is suspected to have occurred at Dirak in Kakopathar locality of Assam's Tinsukia district, sources said.
The youths have been identified as Biswanath Buragohain, a resident of Sadiya; Manoj Buragohain of Nizarapara; and Nabin Neog of Milan Nagar, sources further informed.
Reports further said that the three youths sustained bullet injuries on their legs. They were initially admitted at the Tinsukia Civil Hospital, however, later they were shifted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for advanced medical treatment, reports added.
This incident comes just hours after the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh shared a post through social media platform 'X' stating that any person willing to join or support any terrorist group banned by the government will be arrested and prosecuted according to law. He also warned people to be careful while writing about banned organizations on social media.
Earlier this week, the ULFA-I had clarified that the individuals who have been apprehended across the state as suspected linkmen of the militant outfit are in no way connected or involved with the organization.