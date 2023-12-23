Tamulpur Youth Arrested Over Facebook Post About Joining ULFA-I

A youth from Assam's Tamulpur was on Saturday arrested by the police for allegedly posting on social media in favour of the banned militant organization United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent (ULFA-I).
Initial reports claimed that the youth, in his post on social media platform Facebook, expressed his intentions to join the proscribed group.
The arrested youth has been identified as one Bijumoni Rabha, a resident of Tamulpur district of Assam.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the police has gained evidence of telephonic conversation between the South and ULFA-I over joining them.
The youth has been taken in for questioning after the police got his custody for three days.
Further details are awaited.