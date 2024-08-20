Assam Police Push Back Four Bangladeshi Infiltrators

Assam Police apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India from the Tripura side on Monday night.
The individuals, identified as MD Abu Shaid, Asadul Islam, and MD Sarwar, were later pushed back to Bangladesh.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the report on X, stating that the three, who were seeking labor work in Chennai, had crossed the border illegally.
“The individuals were identified as MD Abu Shaid, son of Abdul Adud from Akhila village, Rajshahi district; Asadul Islam, son of the late Atabur Rahman from Godagari village, Rajshahi district; and MD Sarwar, son of MD Satabur Rahaman, also from Godagari village, Rajshahi district. One of them was found with an Aadhaar card, having entered India for the second time, All three intended to travel to Chennai for labour work. They have since been pushed back to Bangladesh."
In a separate incident, Assam Police also pushed back another Bangladeshi infiltrator, Lipi Akhtar, who was apprehended in Dhubri. Akhtar, originally from Dhaka Division, had entered India on August 18 after a 24-hour journey involving multiple bus and boat rides.
"Assam Police pushed back an infiltrator from Bangladesh. Lipi Akhtar from Dhaka Division was handed back to Bangladeshi Authorities a short while ago. Earlier she was apprehended at Dhubri by Assam Police. The investigation has revealed that Akhtar entered Indian territory on the early hours of August 18 at Sukchar, South Salmara District on foot, after multiple bus and boat rides spanning over 24 hours,” CM Sarma wrote on X.
He further said that a manhunt is underway to trace other infiltrators.
"After taking shelter at a house in Sukchar, she proceeded to Dhubri by boat where she was intercepted. A manhunt is underway to trace other accomplices/ infiltrators," he further shared.
The Chief Minister has expressed concern over the situation in Bangladesh, highlighting the potential for increased illegal infiltration due to ongoing political turmoil.
"The incident that happened in Bangladesh is concerning; there are two angles. One is that if such unrest continues in Bangladesh, then some people will be forced to come to India so we have to secure our borders," Sarma said.
He also warned that Bangladesh could become a haven for terrorist activities in the future.