12-Year-Old Bangladeshi Girl Escapes Traffickers, Rescued in Assam

Prasenjit Deb, Guwahati
Noor (name changed), a 12-year-old girl from West Deovogh Mosque Road in Narayanganj district, Bangladesh, went missing from her home. Despite filing a general diary (GD) with the local police, there were no immediate leads on her whereabouts. The situation took a dramatic turn when her father, Mujahidul Islam, also known as Rasel Aditya, received a call on Facebook Messenger revealing that Noor was in the custody of railway police in Bongaigaon, Assam after being rescued from an international human trafficking network.
Due to financial constraints, Mujahidul Islam was unable to travel to India despite being urged by Indian authorities to come quickly. Consequently, Noor was placed in a safe home in Guwahati, Assam, through legal channels. Mujahidul Islam reached out to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) in Narayanganj, as well as the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Bangladesh High Commission in Guwahati, and various civil society groups and organizations, seeking assistance to bring his daughter back.
Despite being able to view his daughter via Messenger, Mujahidul Islam faced significant challenges in arranging her return. The ongoing unrest in Bangladesh related to quota reforms further complicated his efforts. However, with the new government in power, he remains hopeful and continues to appeal for support.
Mujahidul Islam told Pratidin Time that Noor disappeared on June 12. On June 14, he received a call from an individual claiming to be an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) with the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Bongaigaon. The ASI reported that Noor had jumped from a train at Bongaigaon railway station and pleaded for help, stating she had been trafficked from Bangladesh and was being taken to an unknown location. Two male traffickers fled when Noor alerted the GRP officials, and another girl was also rescued from the same train.
The officer-in-charge of New Bongaigaon Police Station confirmed Noor's rescue from the trafficking network, but Mujahidul Islam, unable to travel due to financial limitations, struggled to bring his daughter back despite his extensive efforts.
Noor is currently staying in a safe home in Guwahati. Islam has appealed to the new government to expedite her return and dismantle the trafficking ring.
A representative from the Bangladesh High Commission in Guwahati stated, “The case is under the juvenile court. We have communicated with the judge and urged for the expedited deportation of both minor girls back to Bangladesh. We cannot interfere with court proceedings until a judgment is made. We have also requested that the court not impose a sentence on the minors. We learned that the victims made contact with friends in Bangladesh via social media, leading to their entrapment. They likely entered India through the Tripura border, and the gang intended to transport them to Hyderabad. Noor managed to escape and seek help from the GRP at Bongaigaon Railway Station.”
Another official from the Bangladesh High Commission mentioned, “The investigating officer has submitted the charge sheet for the case. Both girls are currently safe in a shelter home in Guwahati. They are in constant contact with their families, and we are ensuring they are well-cared for. We are working to resolve the case as quickly as possible.”
Meanwhile, a new dimension to the case emerged when Pratidin Time spoke with the investigating officer at Bongaigaon police station. “We have already submitted a charge sheet in the case involving two girls, aged 13 and 12, who were rescued on June 14, 2024, at Bongaigaon Railway Station,” the officer stated. “We received a call on the Railway Helpline (139) alerting us that the girls were in need of assistance. Upon arrival, our team, with support from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), discovered that the girls had crossed the Tripura border into India without notifying their families. They were enticed by individuals promising jobs in a beauty parlour and had been in contact with the traffickers via messenger. Their destination was Hyderabad. One of the victims cleverly sought help from a passenger and was dropped off at Bongaigaon station. Both girls had been sexually assaulted in Tripura. As minors, their safety is our top priority. The case was filed, and they were initially placed in a shelter before being moved to a safe home in Guwahati. We have coordinated with the Bangladesh Embassy to ensure their prompt return to their home country. Despite their illegal entry into India without proper documentation, we are adhering to legal protocols and have filed an offence report under the Foreigners Act.”
The officer also revealed that suspects named Nusrat and Zareen are believed to be involved in the trafficking network that contacted the girls via messenger. “This gang appears to operate either from Bangladesh or from the Tripura border, using agents to facilitate the trafficking of these girls into India,” the officer added.