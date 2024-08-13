12-Year-Old Bangladeshi Girl Escapes Traffickers, Rescued in Assam

Meanwhile, a new dimension to the case emerged when Pratidin Time spoke with the investigating officer at Bongaigaon police station. “We have already submitted a charge sheet in the case involving two girls, aged 13 and 12, who were rescued on June 14, 2024, at Bongaigaon Railway Station,” the officer stated. “We received a call on the Railway Helpline (139) alerting us that the girls were in need of assistance. Upon arrival, our team, with support from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), discovered that the girls had crossed the Tripura border into India without notifying their families. They were enticed by individuals promising jobs in a beauty parlour and had been in contact with the traffickers via messenger. Their destination was Hyderabad. One of the victims cleverly sought help from a passenger and was dropped off at Bongaigaon station. Both girls had been sexually assaulted in Tripura. As minors, their safety is our top priority. The case was filed, and they were initially placed in a shelter before being moved to a safe home in Guwahati. We have coordinated with the Bangladesh Embassy to ensure their prompt return to their home country. Despite their illegal entry into India without proper documentation, we are adhering to legal protocols and have filed an offence report under the Foreigners Act.”